Meet: 2024 LB Ian Gamino

Name: Ian Gamino

School: Lyons Township

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @GaminoIan

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I will be joining a 7on7 team with my teammates that starts in April. I also took speed development classes at Get Fast Inc.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15753795/6194632a7bd3670b9c57fd6b

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

I have gotten camp invites from Princeton, Furman University, and University of Pennsylvania.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I know I’m not the biggest, fastest or strongest kid but I will bring my work ethic, to push my teammates to be the best they can be. I know that we can only control what we can control and if every single member of the team is dedicated to winning and puts in the work as a team I know we will be successful. I give 100% on every single rep, whether that be in the weight room or the field.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment in my football career so far was beating Hinsdale Central and controlling most of the game after we lost a heartbreaker to them earlier in the season. We came to play and executed well on the field and we won in dominant fashion.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Luke Kuechly. I try to model my game after him through relentless pursuit to the ball carrier and his high football IQ.