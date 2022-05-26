Meet: 2024 LB Justin Blasius

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Justin Blasius

School: Barrington

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @justin_blasius

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

EFT Football Training. Team Training and Lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15232512/6249e71aff01c90a6c012841

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Athletic ability, speed and aggressiveness to play a variety of positions.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going undefeated with my team in 2021, but looking forward to experiencing the next moment!!!

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Rob Gronkowski. He has worked hard to succeed while helping develop opportunities for kids to participate in youth sports around the country.