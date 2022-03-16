Meet: 2024 LB Kaiden Jensen

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Kaiden Jensen

School: Marian Catholic

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @KaidenJensen

Instagram: @kaiden_jensen

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team lifting and training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15749844/61e62bb57bddc50fa8f5393

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I will bring my leadership qualities of expecting the best out of everyone and myself and wanting to see and pushing others to succeed just as bad as I do.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment this far is this off-season. This off-season I’m coming off of a injury and we have a new coach who is doing everything he can to help us succeed and the stuff we do is setting us up for success.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is linebacker Teddy Gallagher from Coastal Carolina. He doesn’t go to a power five school, but he plays his heart out. He has kind of a swagger and leadership to him that people want to follow. Him and Silas Kelly the other linebacker lead that defense and people like leaders like them. He helped changed a program around that hadn’t been doing very well and they won their first bowl game. And that’s my goal here at Marian Catholic is to help change this program around into the way it use to be or better.