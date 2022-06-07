Meet: 2024 LB Matthew Janiak

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for more names to be added.

Name: Matthew Janiak

School: Plainfield South

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @MatthewJaniak3

Instagram: MatthewJaniak

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14698332/617765344797b3052c676ef2

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m very versatile on the defense, i’m comfortable playing anywhere.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Definitely friday night lights. Best feeling there is

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Roquan Smith, because he’s on the Chicago Bears and plays the position I desire.