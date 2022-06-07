Meet: 2024 LB Matthew Janiak
Name: Matthew Janiak
School: Plainfield South
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @MatthewJaniak3
Instagram: MatthewJaniak
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14698332/617765344797b3052c676ef2
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I’m very versatile on the defense, i’m comfortable playing anywhere.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Definitely friday night lights. Best feeling there is
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Roquan Smith, because he’s on the Chicago Bears and plays the position I desire.