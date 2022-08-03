Meet: 2024 LB Miles Schmidt

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Miles Schmidt

School: Hononegah

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter:

Instagram: miles_schmidt_13

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14655382/613d3306b019460b74c64a11

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Can play the spectrum of any LB position and edge rush effectively. Leading tackler in special teams. Can play almost anywhere, learns quickly, and studies game film attentively.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

First Varsity tackle

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Troy Polamalu~ he was extremely smart when reading defenses and was a freak athlete despite people doubting his effectiveness because of his size. Also, Ray Lewis due to how intimidating he was and his hitting ability.