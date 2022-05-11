Meet: 2024 LB/SB Kyle Boelkens

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Kyle Boelkens

School: McHenry

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: LB/SB/ATH

Twitter: @BoelkensKyle

Instagram: kyleboelkens

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team 7on7. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14551978/606f79561763531850e7205e

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Very coachable, always looking to get better and the respect I have for the game of football and my coaches

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Having my best game against Cary Grove (state champs) this past season as a Sophomore and even though we lost, after the game, my coach told me I played like a champion which meant a lot and a moment I’ll never forget

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Walter Payton because he was a tough player and fought through adversity