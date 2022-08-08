Meet: 2024 LB/WR Chase Litwiller
Name: Chase Litwiller
School: Olympia
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: WR/LB
Twitter: @ChaseLitwiller
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14727398/619fb089c11a0a0b68b908a4
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
WMU football Tiffany university. Ball state university . Heidelberg university. SaGina’s valley state university Olivet Nazarene university Eastern Illinois. Indiana university
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hardworking well rounded player that finishes everything that I start
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Coming back in our last game of the year last year and winning.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tj watt the hard work and dedication that he shows and the energy that he plays with on the field.