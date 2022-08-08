Meet: 2024 LB/WR Chase Litwiller

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Chase Litwiller

School: Olympia

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: WR/LB

Twitter: @ChaseLitwiller

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14727398/619fb089c11a0a0b68b908a4

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

WMU football Tiffany university. Ball state university . Heidelberg university. SaGina’s valley state university Olivet Nazarene university Eastern Illinois. Indiana university

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hardworking well rounded player that finishes everything that I start

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Coming back in our last game of the year last year and winning.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tj watt the hard work and dedication that he shows and the energy that he plays with on the field.