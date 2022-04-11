Meet: 2024 OG Patrick Brock

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Patrick Brock

School: Mt. Zion

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: OG

Twitter: @patrickbrock71

Instagram: patrickbro71

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11992998/618075f73453160178a08590

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard Work, Dedication, and will always be the hardest worker.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Learning from my amazing linemen in front of me.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent Williams. His ability to make plays at such a big size is frightening and changes the game.