Meet: 2024 OL Brett Larson

Name: Brett Larson

School: Kaneland

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 245 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @BrettL65

Instagram: brett_larson

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Fist Football

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14659985/617dac27a019be054c331d19

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

St Norbert, Augustana, Iowa, Carthage, Whitewater.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a great learner. If I am taught something, I catch on very quickly. I am also a great team player.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My first ever varsity start.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Brett Favre, I was named after him.