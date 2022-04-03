Meet: 2024 OL Colton Bendery

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Colton Bendery

School: Loyola Academy

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 260 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @coltonbendery68

Instagram: cbendery24

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14754056/617762529680c90b80db0cc0

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

None yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m always motivated by my teammates and whoever I go up against in drills I’m trying to make myself better and whoever I’m up against

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting the varsty football experience during the state playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Quentin Nelson, I watched his highlights and he does everything basically perfect and he always corrects himself so he can better after he makes a mistake