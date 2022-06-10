Meet: 2024 OL/DL Grant Ellinger

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Grant Ellinger

School: Naperville Central

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 245 pounds

Position: OL/DL

Twitter: @grant_ellinger

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Boom Trench Warfare

The Turner Method

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15787051/624e3a164205a60da0885693

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Versatility. I can play every position on the offensive and defensive line. I can play center and long snap too. My frame currently allows me to work on the edge of both lines, but I continue to grow and develop in a manner that will allow me to work on the inside at the college level.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

I had a crucial interception as a freshman at NCHS while playing defensive end on the sophomore team. The interception helped the team secure an undefeated season in the final game of the year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My first cousin Paul Stawarz. He played center for Texas Tech. He played in the Big 12 trenches for four years, protecting the likes of Patrick Mahomes from the likes of Ed Oliver. Paul was the leader of the team's offensive line. His smart and aggressive style to everything football made him and ideal role model for me.