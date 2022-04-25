Meet: 2024 OL Drew Jennings

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Drew Jennings

School: Naperville North

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @Drewjennings24

Instagram: drewjennings007

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Starts Up Front.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13816951/622507ad90f94105d46b7ceb

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

i’ve never quit anything in my life and my assertiveness to get things done

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning DVC on the last play to close the upset

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Rob Gronkowski because of the way he man handles the defense