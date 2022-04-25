Meet: 2024 OL Drew Jennings
Name: Drew Jennings
School: Naperville North
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 210 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @Drewjennings24
Instagram: drewjennings007
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Starts Up Front.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13816951/622507ad90f94105d46b7ceb
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
i’ve never quit anything in my life and my assertiveness to get things done
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning DVC on the last play to close the upset
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Rob Gronkowski because of the way he man handles the defense