Meet: 2024 OL Isaac Amoh

Name: Isaac Amoh

School: Bolingbrook

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 310 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @AmohIsaac161

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15814620/6247bfe02aa6950a406e4427

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring Hard work and passion to the football Program

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being able to play Varsity as a sophomore

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald is my Favorite player because he is one of the most dominant players in the League