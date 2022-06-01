Meet: 2024 OL Isaac Amoh
Name: Isaac Amoh
School: Bolingbrook
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 310 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @AmohIsaac161
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15814620/6247bfe02aa6950a406e4427
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I bring Hard work and passion to the football Program
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Being able to play Varsity as a sophomore
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Aaron Donald is my Favorite player because he is one of the most dominant players in the League