Meet: 2024 OL Joe Palmero

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Joe Palmero

School: Glenbard North

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @Joepalermo59

Instagram: joepalermo_59

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Fist Football.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/4720103/617d54aa3df4d30ba81889c0

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yes. Clarke college, mcmurrary university, Michigan tech, upper Iowa, Dakota state, Washington university , elmhurst college , mit, debeuque university.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

High intensity and leadership along with a strong grit and high technique level

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating rival lake park

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Taylor Lewan. Although he plays tackle, his intensity is very high and he plays very aggressive, finishing his blocks.