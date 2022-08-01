Meet: 2024 OL Kaden Garland
Name: Kaden Garland
School: Oak Park-River Forest
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 260 pounds
Position: OC/OG
Twitter: @KGarland_2024
Instagram: KGarland_2024
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14757319/627e8946da5b000b8c76e31f
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
WMU, Princeton, Illinois
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
5th at state in discus as a sophomore; 169’2 feet 3rd in the state for sophomores in shot put; 54’2 feet
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning with my team. Starting on varsity as a sophomore
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Olin Kruetz; He was my favorite because of how he dominated the center position.