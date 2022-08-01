Meet: 2024 OL Kaden Garland

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Kaden Garland

School: Oak Park-River Forest

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 260 pounds

Position: OC/OG

Twitter: @KGarland_2024

Instagram: KGarland_2024

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14757319/627e8946da5b000b8c76e31f

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

WMU, Princeton, Illinois

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

5th at state in discus as a sophomore; 169’2 feet 3rd in the state for sophomores in shot put; 54’2 feet

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning with my team. Starting on varsity as a sophomore

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Olin Kruetz; He was my favorite because of how he dominated the center position.