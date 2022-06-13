Meet: 2024 OLB/TE Tristyn Hynes

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Tristyn Hynes

School: DeLaSalle

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: OLB/TE

Twitter: @TristynHynes3

Instagram: cfk_glo

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

HeroH 7on7

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14881529/6178b0287bd4380918bee715

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring leadership on and off the field and I am a big support system. I know what my teammates are capable of and i push them past it everytime.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My first real off season i have did some amazing things in the weight room.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite is Cam Newton. His game on the field and his mentality is amazing to me.