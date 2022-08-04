Meet: 2024 QB/ATH Samuel Greene

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Samuel Greene

School: Salem

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: QB/ATH

Twitter: @samgreene129

Instagram: samgreene_7

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13245235/61806ddf041e480cacf4f742

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yale

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

At quarterback I am very mobile with a 4.4 40.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being able to play my sophomore year, and help my team making it to the playoffs.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kyler murray, because he’s a qb who is small, and shows you can play at any level no matter your height.