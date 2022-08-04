Meet: 2024 QB/ATH Samuel Greene
Name: Samuel Greene
School: Salem
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 160 pounds
Position: QB/ATH
Twitter: @samgreene129
Instagram: samgreene_7
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13245235/61806ddf041e480cacf4f742
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Yale
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
At quarterback I am very mobile with a 4.4 40.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Being able to play my sophomore year, and help my team making it to the playoffs.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Kyler murray, because he’s a qb who is small, and shows you can play at any level no matter your height.