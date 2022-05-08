Meet: 2024 QB Caden Casimino

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Caden Casimino

School: Crystal Lake Central

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @ccasimino13

Instagram: ccasimino13

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Top Gun. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://youtu.be/2z_BQS2Nt7g

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, Resilience, and a Hard Working athlete

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My first training session at Throw It Deep

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tom Brady because he’s a proven winner, he came into the league as an underdog, and defied the odds.