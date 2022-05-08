Meet: 2024 QB Caden Casimino
Name: Caden Casimino
School: Crystal Lake Central
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: QB
Twitter: @ccasimino13
Instagram: ccasimino13
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Top Gun. Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://youtu.be/2z_BQS2Nt7g
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, Resilience, and a Hard Working athlete
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My first training session at Throw It Deep
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tom Brady because he’s a proven winner, he came into the league as an underdog, and defied the odds.