Name: CJ Hood

School: Niles North

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @CJHood18

Instagram: Cjhood10

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/v/2JtuMS

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Western Michigan, North Central, Eastern Illinois, Rose Hulman, Augustana, Lake Forest

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Grit, Tenacity, Dependability, Adaptability, Insistent

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My favorite moment in my career was the team and I winning a game 20-19 by a blocked fg attempt. I had gotten hurt in the first half and my mobility was reduced extremely. I pushed through and returned to the game and ended up throwing for 214yds and a couple of touchdowns. My teams defense fought hard throughout and on the last play, as the other team attempted a field goal while the score was 20-19, we blocked the fg and won the game.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is my cousin Jordan Williams-Lambert. He is my inspiration, role model, and mentor. He paved the way to professional football for my family and I just want to make that path even longer. He’s a big playmaker and a humble teammate and I model that.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field