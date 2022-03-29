Meet: 2024 QB Connor Folliard

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Connor Folliard

School: Plainfield South

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @connorfolliard

Instagram: connorfolliard

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Workouts

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14701176/617b3bf2bed6890bbca55b30

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have a leadership mentality, you will get my best every rep

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

I think my favorite moment so far was how nervous i was for my first ever varsity game then the second it started I was good to go.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

I really like Lamar Jackson, because he’s got his own swagger and he gets a ton of hate