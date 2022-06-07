Meet: 2024 QB Evan Les

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for more names to be added.

Name: Evan Les

School: St. Laurence

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @evanles12

Instagram: Evan.les

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Throw It Deep

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11501853/617c13b4688f160344d438fd

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring the unique ability to effectively analyze the field at all times. Many players play the game but not all understand it. When I am on the field I always understand what the game needs from me to win. I know where to put the ball. I know where the defense is going before they are there. This ability really boosts an offenses effectiveness and efficiency.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning conference with the sophomore football team this past season. It is truly special to accomplish something with your guys you set out for at the beginning of the season. I cannot wait to make my favorite moment winning a state championship next season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Rodgers. As a packers fan, you always gravitate towards the guy winning you football games. But as a player, I truly aspire to throw the ball with the consistency and confidence that he does. His ability to take risks throwing the ball and still remain consistent and safe with the offensive possession is something i strive for as a quarterback.