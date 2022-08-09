Meet: 2024 QB Jalen Bea

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Jalen Bea

School: Christ The King Prep

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 197 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @JalenBea

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Throw It Deep

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16289227/6176cc0215f5840b68924f7b

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

ONU, WMU, Yale, USF,

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My leadership role and my ability to push Others to be the best versions of themselves

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Starting my First Varsity game as a Sophomore

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA