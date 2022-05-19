Meet: 2024 QB Justin Carlson

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Justin Carlson

School: Glenbard North

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: QB

Twitter: @Justin__Carlson

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Next Level. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14545418/615919bbbd6c140524f9387e

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Lots of midwest and local schools

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have a high football IQ, great leader, and am coachable

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Coming back from down 14 at halftime to beat out rival on homecoming with a 97 yard TD in the 4th quarter.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Fields, because of the renewed excitement around the Bears after he was drafted.