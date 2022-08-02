 EdgyTim - Meet: 2024 RB Anthony Capesius
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-02 14:19:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Meet: 2024 RB Anthony Capesius

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial
Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial

Name: Anthony Capesius

School: Maine South

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @CapesiusAnthony

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15075049/617f4a2204284b043831934b

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Fordham, Furman, North Central and Kansas all invited me to their camp

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am known for my Work ethic and passion. Love to run between the tackles. Strength bench 250LBS squat 425Lbs at 15y/o

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being undefeated as a RB in high school and being brought up to varsity for playoffs and making it to state title game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Nick Chubb because I feel he runs like me

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}