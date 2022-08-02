Meet: 2024 RB Anthony Capesius

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Anthony Capesius

School: Maine South

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @CapesiusAnthony

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15075049/617f4a2204284b043831934b

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Fordham, Furman, North Central and Kansas all invited me to their camp

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am known for my Work ethic and passion. Love to run between the tackles. Strength bench 250LBS squat 425Lbs at 15y/o

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being undefeated as a RB in high school and being brought up to varsity for playoffs and making it to state title game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Nick Chubb because I feel he runs like me