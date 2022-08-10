Meet: 2024 RB/DB Danny Kelly

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Danny Kelly

School: DePaul Prep

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: RB/DB

Twitter: @dtkelly15

Instagram: dkelly.20

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Win Performance

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14633880/61ea1065bd6ab20bc4de21e2

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Iowa camp invite

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My leadership and ability to push others and myself harder.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Coming up to play varsity as a freshman.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Rob Gronkowski because of the physicality he brings into each game.