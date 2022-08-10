Meet: 2024 RB/DB Danny Kelly
Name: Danny Kelly
School: DePaul Prep
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: RB/DB
Instagram: dkelly.20
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Win Performance
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14633880/61ea1065bd6ab20bc4de21e2
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Iowa camp invite
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
My leadership and ability to push others and myself harder.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Coming up to play varsity as a freshman.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Rob Gronkowski because of the physicality he brings into each game.