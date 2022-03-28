Meet: 2024 RB/LB Joshua Steines

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Joshua Steines

School: Geneseo

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @steines_joshua

Instagram: joshua.steines

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Workouts

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16377517/615d07762aa64705c81102b6

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

A good team player that likes to hype people up. Load, talkative, and a hard worker.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning our homecoming game in front of a massive crowd

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Walter Payton, because he made incredible plays look so easy. And just a person that I want to look up to.