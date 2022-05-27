Meet: 2024 RB/LB Jude Sutherland

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Jude Sutherland

School: Waubonsie Valley

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @JudeDSutherland

Instagram: Judesuthy

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Turner method/ Dr. Turner Athletic training

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14603306/61746743041e55018c3c3e83

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m not afraid to put myself out there. I’ll go against anyone even if it is the best guy on the field

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was when I just a little kid and I went to my first practice and I got pancaked by my teammate and that’s when I knew I Wanted to keep playing ball.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Walter Payton, watching old film of him has always been amazing to watch and how he can just run through defenders and how fast and agile he was. The Walter Payton award also inspired me to help out with the community.