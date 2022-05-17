Meet: 2024 RB/LB Max Hrvatin

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Max Hrvatin

School: Joliet Catholic

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: RB/LB

Twitter: @MaxHrvatin

Instagram: @maxhrvatin

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Rudy's Gym. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15306652/61b925747bddc60bdc294d5a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Qualities I would bring to a college program one is my work ethic and leadership. Nobody will work as hard as I will and nobody will push a team as hard as I will. Another quality is i’m very coachable and understand the game very well.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was winning the state championship this past season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player has been Drew Brees since i could remember. I loved the way he led his team and always stayed calm with the pressure.