Meet: 2024 RB Marc Coy
Name: Marc Coy
School: Marist
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: RB
Instagram: Marc_coy22
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15840650/61770c805eec5708e84d271a
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard worker, coachable, positive, good teammate.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Playing alongside my brothers all season.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Marshawn lynch, he is the player that made me fall in love with the game of football when I was young.