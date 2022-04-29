 EdgyTim - Meet: 2024 RB Marc Coy
Meet: 2024 RB Marc Coy

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Name: Marc Coy

School: Marist

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @Marc_coy

Instagram: Marc_coy22

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15840650/61770c805eec5708e84d271a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard worker, coachable, positive, good teammate.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing alongside my brothers all season.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Marshawn lynch, he is the player that made me fall in love with the game of football when I was young.

