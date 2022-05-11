Meet: 2024 RB Pablo Perez

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Pablo Perez

School: Moline

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: RB

Twitter: @PabloPerez_34

Instagram: _.Pablo_Perez._

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14646697/618db36964df6a04f0c028a6

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I like to learn and I always like to hear what I can do to make my game better.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Just being able to enjoy the sport and make friends

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Dalvin Cook and because I like his running style and he is also on my favorite team