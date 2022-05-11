Meet: 2024 RB Pablo Perez
Name: Pablo Perez
School: Moline
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: RB
Twitter: @PabloPerez_34
Instagram: _.Pablo_Perez._
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14646697/618db36964df6a04f0c028a6
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I like to learn and I always like to hear what I can do to make my game better.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Just being able to enjoy the sport and make friends
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Dalvin Cook and because I like his running style and he is also on my favorite team