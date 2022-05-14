Meet: 2024 S/OLB Cael Brezina

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Cael Brezina

School: Downers Grove North

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: S/OLB

Twitter: @CaelBrezina

Instagram: cd.brezina11

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Core1 Inc.. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15823654/6175755290f0540b5416e5d8

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Elon University, Drake University, NC State

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I take pride in being the hardest worker in the room and I am willing to adapt to any situation.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Game winning drive and field goal against Hinsdale Central on homecoming

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ed Reed. He plays safety and was very versatile as a player but he was a great leader on a star studded team as well. He preaches being coachable as a player, which is valuable to me and speaks to his hard work that lead to his greatness.