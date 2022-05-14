Meet: 2024 S/OLB Cael Brezina
Name: Cael Brezina
School: Downers Grove North
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: S/OLB
Twitter: @CaelBrezina
Instagram: cd.brezina11
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Core1 Inc.. Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15823654/6175755290f0540b5416e5d8
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Elon University, Drake University, NC State
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I take pride in being the hardest worker in the room and I am willing to adapt to any situation.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Game winning drive and field goal against Hinsdale Central on homecoming
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ed Reed. He plays safety and was very versatile as a player but he was a great leader on a star studded team as well. He preaches being coachable as a player, which is valuable to me and speaks to his hard work that lead to his greatness.