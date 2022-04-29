Meet: 2024 TE/LB AJ Mancilla

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: AJ Mancilla

School: Bradley

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: TE/LB

Twitter: @AJ_Mancilla_

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

BBCHS APT Program

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14778321/6221b37eb534360700cd6b14

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

I’ve gotten emails and invitations from Wisconsin-Whitewater, William Jewell, Concordia Chicago, Macalester University, University of West Georgia to come to college showcase/camps.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Some qualities I’d bring to a college football program would be my leadership, my energy, and accountability.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

I’d say my Freshman year, I was brought up to varsity. My brother was a Senior and I checked in on defense for him for his last high school football game. We shared a quick moment as he ran off the field.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis because of his dominance.