Meet: 2024 TE/LB Parker Startz

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Parker Startz

School: Mounr Carmel

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: TE/LB

Twitter: @StartzParker

Instagram: @parkerstartz

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/v/2GRst5

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Missouri, Miami of Ohio, Illinois

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a large build with speed. I can make plays on both sides of the ball. I can make a tackle in the backfield or track down a running back down the sideline. I can also block and catch and get up field. I am a leader and push teammates to grow the team.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

playing in front of multiple thousands of people

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Darius Leonard because I’ve always looked up to how he plays