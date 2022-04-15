Meet: 2024 TE/LB Parker Startz
Name: Parker Startz
School: Mounr Carmel
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 225 pounds
Position: TE/LB
Twitter: @StartzParker
Instagram: @parkerstartz
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
http://www.hudl.com/v/2GRst5
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Missouri, Miami of Ohio, Illinois
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I am a large build with speed. I can make plays on both sides of the ball. I can make a tackle in the backfield or track down a running back down the sideline. I can also block and catch and get up field. I am a leader and push teammates to grow the team.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
playing in front of multiple thousands of people
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Darius Leonard because I’ve always looked up to how he plays