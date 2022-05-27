Meet: 2024 WR Charlie Boyer

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Charlie Boyer

School: Brother Rice

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @CharlieBoyer21

Instagram: Charlie.boyerr

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Throw It Deep

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14634398/6174792064df850af4d21580

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Yale

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am an extraordinarily hard worker and I will always lead by example. I am also a team player and will always support my teammates.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being brought up to varsity last year and beating Mount Carmel in the playoffs.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Hunter Renfrow is my favorite football player. I have been following him since college and I like him because he is an underdog, and no one expected him to be as good as he is.