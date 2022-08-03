Meet: 2024 WR Daryle Jones

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Daryle Jones

School: Centralia

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 150 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Jonesdaryle4

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16683579/61776df59680c90b80db13d5

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

hard work leadership

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning shrine game

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Stefan Diggs is my favorite player because that is who i try to model my game after and try to take some of his game and put it in mine.