Meet: 2024 WR Dylan McDonnell

Name: Dylan McDonnell

School: Brother Rice

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 155 pounds

Position: WR/ATH

Twitter: @Dmcdonnell_24

Instagram: Dyl2nnn

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Boom football 7v7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/12552349/618001ca3deb0e0b984d8c62

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I believe I can bring the ability to always work hard in anything that I’m pursuing. I can also bring a goal setting mindset and standard.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment in my football career is being able to join a new football program, and be accepted with open arms. I was given the opportunity to experience a team of brothers have an extraordinary, and emotional playoff run.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Stefon Diggs. I would say the main thing that makes him my favorite football player would be his charisma. It is reason that I gravitated to liking him, also he is very positive and uplifting.