Meet: 2024 WR Kam Chigi

Name: Kam Chigi

School: Minooka

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 165 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @Chigikam

Instagram: Kam_14_chigi

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Next Level. Throw It Deep.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15289213/61a3fa53d21bad0a68facb5a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a coachable hardworking player that will bring great hands and clean routes.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment as of right now would probably be going 8-0 this past season and being named conference champs.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Devante Adams, because his capability to create so much space in his route running and his great hands in general really inspires me.