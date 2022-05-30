Meet: 2024 WR Lucas Alwin

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Lucas Alwin

School: Batavia

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 158 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @luke_alwin

Instagram: Lxlwin

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15290595/61759835bed6e4085429eba8

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, and my skill set to play multiple positions

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Being with the team and just having fun

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

AJ Brown because that’s someone I strive to be like someday