Meet: 2024 WR Lucas Alwin
Name: Lucas Alwin
School: Batavia
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 158 pounds
Position: WR
Twitter: @luke_alwin
Instagram: Lxlwin
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15290595/61759835bed6e4085429eba8
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, and my skill set to play multiple positions
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Being with the team and just having fun
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
AJ Brown because that’s someone I strive to be like someday