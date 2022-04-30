Meet: 2024 WR Matt Lawson

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Matt Lawson

School: Elgin

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @lawsonmatt0

Instagram: Mlawson.4

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Midwest Boom 7on7. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16270328/6180547f3df4d30ba81ab828

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Illinois State University, Uindy, etc.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I will always bring energy, I will turn the team up from the first to last rep. Leadership and accountability.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

When we broke the school record for points scored in game. 63. My teammate got his first interception that game. Loved every second.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Saquan Barkley. Huge quads.