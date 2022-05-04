Meet: 2024 WR/RB Torey French

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Torey French

School: Carmel Catholic

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-8

Weight: 160 pounds

Position: WR/RB

Twitter: @ToreyFrench

Instagram: 2torey

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Midwest Boom 7on7. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15034642/61927cb938634e09304c955a

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Central Michigan, Drake

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My ability to change direction with maintaining speed and allusiveness is great. My never ending drive and focus and ability to understand the game better than most.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

First time returning a kick on varsity

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tyreek Hill. I feel we are very similar in many ways.