Meet: 2024 WR Ryan Usher

Name: Ryan Usher

School: Lincoln Way East

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 175 pounds

Position: WR

Twitter: @ryanusher22

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Throw It Deep

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14729979/6174a3bf64df850af4d2354c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

A few schools are following me on Twitter: Drake University and University Wyoming. I attended Princeton camp in July, 2021. However, I have not had direct contact with any schools.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Strong work ethic, speed, willingness to complete

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Undefeated for the calendar year 2021 (6-0 and 9-0)

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Cooper Kupp. His ability to grind and compete.