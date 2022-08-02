Meet: 2024 WR/SS Blake Barefield

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Blake Barefield

School: DePaul Prep

Graduation year: 2023

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: WR/SS

Twitter: @blakebarefield

Instagram: @blakebarefield

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/profile/17432144

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring in leadership, hardwork, and don’t give up mentality. I love the pain that comes with the game

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Summer workouts for sure.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite players are Jamarr Chase and Sauce Gardner. They both play there positions very well. They also have to swag to add onto it.