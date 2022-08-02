Meet: 2024 WR/SS Blake Barefield
Name: Blake Barefield
School: DePaul Prep
Graduation year: 2023
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 170 pounds
Position: WR/SS
Twitter: @blakebarefield
Instagram: @blakebarefield
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
http://www.hudl.com/profile/17432144
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I bring in leadership, hardwork, and don’t give up mentality. I love the pain that comes with the game
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Summer workouts for sure.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite players are Jamarr Chase and Sauce Gardner. They both play there positions very well. They also have to swag to add onto it.