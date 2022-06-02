Meet: 2025 ATH Kaleb Stanford

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Kaleb Stanford

School: Marian Catholic

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: ATH

Twitter: @_ksx22_

Instagram: kbuckkz_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

IRM Athletics

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16920492/61bca7be0660e90af4dd564f

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am very coachable and I’m willing to play wherever the team needs me at.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Probably when I was in 7th grade and my team went to the Super Bowl, we had amazing team chemistry that year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald, I love how is a well rounded player and the intensity he brings to the field every time he steps between the white lines.