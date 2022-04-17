Meet: 2025 DE/ATH Kelen Wilson

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Kelen Wilson

School: Springfield Sacred Heart Griffin

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: DE/ATH

Twitter: @kelen_wilson2

Instagram: @Ymkingkelen

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Elite Football Academy. Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1LUIMOPzK4w

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Eastern Illinois university, KCU, Clark Atlanta University, University of Puget Sound, University of Ottawa, Hamline University, Concordia university, Waynesburg University, Manchester university, University of New Haven, Mercer University, Texas A&M University, Michigan tech, St. Thomas University, saginaw Valley State University, Kansas State University, Pitt, University of Findlay, Fresno State University, Winona State University the list keep going That’s just a few of them

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring speed high energy and heart I will do anything to help my team

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment so far is being selected All-American as a freshman and being known as one of the top 2025 freshman’s in the country by Youth1

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald his toughness hand technique speed and his spin move