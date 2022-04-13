Meet: 2025 DE Jaylen Williams

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Jaylen Williams

School: Palatine

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 265 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @Jay_williams55

Instagram: Babyjayyz__

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16309368/6186d3a63df5ff0664e06fdb

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Great teammate whenever you need me very competitive on what we do team comes first great impact on a college D-line

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Hitting people helping my team win

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Present it has to be Nick Bosa. In the past has to be Sean Taylor