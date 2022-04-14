Meet: 2025 DL Brad Fitzgibbon

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Brad Fitzgibbon

School: Marist

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 214 pounds

Position: DL

Twitter: @fitzgibbon_brad

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training and FIST Football

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16531692/61771b9ae984f10b049f9784

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am incredibly self disciplined on the field, in the classroom, and with my work ethic. I embrace my leadership role with confidence and always stay hungry for the next play I can make. I don’t stop when I’m tired, I stop when I’m done.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Playing football during the COVID pandemic with new teammates from all over with the same love of the game willing to go wherever and do whatever it took to play football.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

J.J. Wyatt-besides his huge impact and talent on the field, he is humble, stays true to his morals, and leads by example through his charity work image. He rises above adversity and loyal to his family.