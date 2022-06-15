Meet: 2025 DL Saif Kokoszka

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Saif Kokoszka

School: Glenbard South

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: DE/DL

Twitter: @saif_kokoszka

Instagram: saifkokoszka

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Fist Football

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/profile/16328460/Saif-Kokoszka

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a hard worker and will do whatever i’m told. I’ll be a positive influence in the locker bringing up teammates and overall morale of the squad. I’ll always be looking for how me as a player and the team can improve.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

beating south elgin being the first lower levels in our conference to ever do so

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

i’d say my favorite players would have to be Nick Bosa, Khali Mack, Chase young, and many more i just love to watch how someone at my position can move and just use there hands to beat O linemen