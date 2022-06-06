Meet: 2025 LB Jay Jeziorsky

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jay Jeziorsky

School: Providence Catholic

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @JeziorskiJay

Instagram: jjay.52

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15725640/6132e5414dec8408d0925bdf

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I can be a leader in tough situations, pick my teammates up. I have a very good understanding of the game and pick up on things very easily and when it’s time to make that pick play you can count on me to be there and finish it.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Going to the Super Bowl in 7th grade with all my friends.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis, he is someone I have always looked up to and we have similar playing styles. His intensity and violence is really what I love about him.