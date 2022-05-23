Meet: 2025 LB Matt Mucha

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Matt Mucha

School: Mount Carmel

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: ILB

Twitter: @muchax10

Instagram: mattmmucha

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16504096/6176c01af5614f03a0eebd53

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership, relatability, accountability, motivating, vigorous

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Winning a Catholic league championship freshman year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ryan Shazier. Ryan Shazier played with the energy and grit that every inside linebacker should play with. Along with his freakish athleticism, his IQ for the game was very high.