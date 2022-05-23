Meet: 2025 LB Matt Mucha
Name: Matt Mucha
School: Mount Carmel
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: ILB
Twitter: @muchax10
Instagram: mattmmucha
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16504096/6176c01af5614f03a0eebd53
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership, relatability, accountability, motivating, vigorous
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Winning a Catholic league championship freshman year.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Ryan Shazier. Ryan Shazier played with the energy and grit that every inside linebacker should play with. Along with his freakish athleticism, his IQ for the game was very high.