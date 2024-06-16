Meet: 2025 OL Dominic Fasano
Name: Dominic Fasano
School: Plainfield North
Graduation year: 2025
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 290 pounds
Position: OL
Twitter: @Domfasano77
Instagram: dominicfasano_77
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16127712/653fd0b5ab92a90b40b0a571
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training. I have been training At OL Mafia
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I’ll bring A leader in the passion to be the best player on the team, and the best version of me I can.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
When we Went 9-0 last year And ranked first in conference
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player is Kyle long, When I was a little kid, he saw me wearing his jersey from the crowd and came to sign it, and that was a very memorable moment for me.