Name: Dominic Fasano

School: Plainfield North

Graduation year: 2025

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 290 pounds

Position: OL

Twitter: @Domfasano77

Instagram: dominicfasano_77

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16127712/653fd0b5ab92a90b40b0a571

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training. I have been training At OL Mafia

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’ll bring A leader in the passion to be the best player on the team, and the best version of me I can.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

When we Went 9-0 last year And ranked first in conference

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Kyle long, When I was a little kid, he saw me wearing his jersey from the crowd and came to sign it, and that was a very memorable moment for me.